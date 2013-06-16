Miss Connecticut Erin Brady was crowned Miss USA in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 16 -- but Miss Utah Marissa Powell definitely won the flub of the night! As host Giuliana Rancic held the mike, Powell, a 21-year-old Salt Lake City native, fielded a question from judge (and Bravo reality star) NeNe Leakes: "A recent report shows that in 40 percent of American families with children, women are the primary earners, yet they continue to earn less than men. What does it say about society?"

In a white, encrusted sleeveless gown, Powell paused meaningfully. "I think we can relate this back to education, and how we are continuing to try to strive . . . to . . ." Powell began, stopping for a long, long pause.

"Figure out how to create jobs right now. That is the biggest problem right now," she mused.

"I think, especially the men are . . . um . . . seen as the leaders of this, and so we need to see how to … create education better. So that we can solve this problem. Thank you."

Despite the "create education better" phrase, Powell managed to land in third place overall behind winner Brady, 25, and Miss Alabama Mary Margaret McCord, the first runner up.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Miss Utah Says Leaders Should "Create Education Better" in Flubbed Answer