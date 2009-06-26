DETROIT (AP) -- Dozens of mourners are placing stuffed animals and other mementos at a makeshift memorial to Michael Jackson in front of the Detroit building that was the launching pad for the superstar's career.

Crowds gathered Friday to pay their respects to Jackson at the Hitsville USA building, the original home of Motown Records. They cried, snapped pictures with their cell phone cameras and danced to the pop icon's tunes.

A number of people took tours of Studio A, the original recording studio where Jackson laid an initial claim to fame as a member of The Jackson 5.

The 50-year-old singer died Thursday in Los Angeles.