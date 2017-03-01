Actors who played Jesus, Moses, Noah, Buddha and more religious figures

"Believer" chronicles the adventures of religious scholar Reza Aslan as he immerses himself in some of the world's most fascinating faith-based groups and experiences what it's like to be a true believer. In honor of the docuseries' debut on CNN on March 5, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at stars who've portrayed religious leaders over the years, starting with Christian Bale. Back in 1999, the Oscar winner portrayed Jesus on the NBC made-for-TV movie "Mary, Mother of Jesus" (pictured). Fifteen years later, he starred as Moses in "Exodus: Gods and Kings." Now keep reading for more! ("Believer" is produced by Wonderwall.com's parent company, Whalerock Industries.)

