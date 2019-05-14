The best movie trilogies

Keanu Reeves is back as our favorite dog-loving former assassin in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," which opens in theaters on May 17, 2019. In honor of the third installment in the cult action franchise, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more of our all-time favorite move trilogies. Keep reading to see if your fave made the list…

RELATED: The best movie sequels