Our favorite female action stars ranked
Who doesn't love a good female action hero?! In honor of Charlize Theron stepping into some big, violent shoes once more when "Atomic Blonde" hits theaters on July 28, 2017, we here at Wonderwall.com are rounding up our favorite actresses in the genre and ranking them for your pleasure! Keep reading to see where your favorite tough ladies land...
RELATED: Pop culture robots
Who doesn't love a good female action hero?! In honor of Charlize Theron stepping into some big, violent shoes once more when "Atomic Blonde" hits theaters on July 28, 2017, we here at Wonderwall.com are rounding up our favorite actresses in the genre and ranking them for your pleasure! Keep reading to see where your favorite tough ladies land...
RELATED: Pop culture robots