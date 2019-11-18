'Frozen II' new cast members revealed

On Nov. 22, 2019, "Frozen II" finally arrives in theaters. The film -- featuring the vocal talents of stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel -- takes audiences on an icy adventure to an ancient, enchanted land that might hold the secret to Elsa's super-frosty powers. In honor of the film's debut, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the new stars who've joined the "Frozen" franchise for this epic animated sequel. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: A guide to the new cast of the Disney+ remake of "Lady and the Tramp"