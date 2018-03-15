Gal Gadot: Things you need to know about the 'Wonder Woman' actress

Gal Gadot made quite an impact as Amazon warrior Diana Prince -- aka Wonder Woman -- in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." As the first actress to play a live-action version of the character since Lynda Carter embodied the demigod on television's "Wonder Woman," which aired from 1975 to 1979, she had some big boots to fill -- and she nailed it. In 2017, she got a movie of her own, "Wonder Woman," which made $800 million at the worldwide box office. Wonderwall.com rounded up a few things you might not know (but should!) about the actress who brings our favorite female superhero to life. Keep reading to get the scoop on Gal...

