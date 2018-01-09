Liam Neeson's movies ranked

Liam Neeson is our generation's Clint Eastwood. He's all hero, even when he's playing the rare bad guy. The Irish-born actor's film career began all the way back in 1978 and has seen him perform in a wide array of movie genres (but mostly as the guy with a gun who saves the day). On Jan. 12, 2018, Liam returns to the big screen with the action-packed crime drama "The Commuter" -- a film about a man who's pulled into a deadly game on his daily train ride to work. In honor of his newest role, Wonderwall.com is ranking his top 24 films, from good to the greatest. Keep reading to see which of Liam's films made it to our No. 1 spot...

