'The Breakfast Club' cast: Where are they now?

Five teens from totally different cliques at Shermer High School who are forced to spend a Saturday in detention never thought they'd have so much in common. We loved watching the characters played by Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall bond in 1985's "The Breakfast Club." To celebrate the film's 35th anniversary on Feb. 15, 2020, let's find out what happened to cast of Brat Pack stars...

