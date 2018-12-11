'Vice' cast revealed
A few of our favorite actors have undergone complete transformations to play real-life politicians in "Vice." In celebration of the film's release on Dec. 25, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to see who's playing whom in the Dick Cheney biopic!
A few of our favorite actors have undergone complete transformations to play real-life politicians in "Vice." In celebration of the film's release on Dec. 25, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to see who's playing whom in the Dick Cheney biopic!