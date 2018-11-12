Meet the cast of 'Widows'

A new heist thriller is coming to a theater near you! "Widows" follows a group of women who attempt a robbery to pay back a crime boss after their criminal husbands are killed on the job. In celebration of the movie's release on Nov. 16, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the "Widows" actors. Keep reading to learn more about the cast and find out who's playing whom...

RELATED: "Outlander" cast revealed: What the stars look like in real life