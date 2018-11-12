Celebs Revealed

Meet the cast of 'Widows'

EPK.TV / Twentieth Century Fox 1 / 21

A new heist thriller is coming to a theater near you! "Widows" follows a group of women who attempt a robbery to pay back a crime boss after their criminal husbands are killed on the job. In celebration of the movie's release on Nov. 16, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the "Widows" actors. Keep reading to learn more about the cast and find out who's playing whom...

RELATED: "Outlander" cast revealed: What the stars look like in real life

Up NextGreat Gosling
EPK.TV / Twentieth Century Fox 1 / 21

A new heist thriller is coming to a theater near you! "Widows" follows a group of women who attempt a robbery to pay back a crime boss after their criminal husbands are killed on the job. In celebration of the movie's release on Nov. 16, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the "Widows" actors. Keep reading to learn more about the cast and find out who's playing whom...

RELATED: "Outlander" cast revealed: What the stars look like in real life

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries