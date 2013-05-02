'Star Wars' cast: Where are they now?

May the Fourth Be With You! May 4 is a grassroots tradition that started simply as a clever play on words and evolved into the unofficial -- but highly impassioned -- Star Wars Day. To mark the special day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the actors who played our favorite "Star Wars" characters to find out what they're up to now. A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Mark Hamill was a young and relatively unknown actor. His friend -- actor Robert Englund -- was auditioning for "Apocalypse Now" across the hall from George Lucas' "Star Wars" auditions. Robert called Mark and told him he'd be perfect for the role of Luke Skywalker. It turns out that George agreed -- Mark won the part and became one of the biggest pop culture heroes of all time.

RELATED: New "Star Wars" cast fun facts