Stars' directorial debuts

"But what I really want to do is direct," said what feels like almost every actor and actress. But directing isn't for everyone and is a challenge for even the most seasoned of performers. On Oct. 5, 2018, another celebrated actor will present his work behind the camera when Bradley Cooper's "A Star is Born" hits theaters. In honor of his big directorial debut -- he also stars opposite Lady Gaga -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Bradley and 19 other celebrities who transitioned from in front of to behind the camera. "I always knew, god----it, I'm gonna have to at some point put it out there, directorial debut. And then I was like, when am I gonna have the guts to do it?" Bradley mused to Entertainment Weekly. "And I also knew I could only direct something that I had a point of view about. And I always wanted to tell a love story. I thought, there's nothing better for me cinematically to able to tell a love story, like a real love story, a broken love story." Keep reading for more...

