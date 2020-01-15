Reba and more country singers who've transitioned to acting

Plenty of country music stars have not only sold out venues but also found themselves learning lines as they've made the jump to Tinseltown. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of "Tremors" on Jan. 19, 2020 -- the film that marked Reba McEntire's movie debut -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the country artists who've transitioned into acting. Let's start with Reba... After kicking things off in the 1990 horror-comedy flick co-starring "Family Ties" dad Michael Gross (pictured), she went on to appear in a slew of projects including TV movies and shows, the most notable being her comedy series "Reba," which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007. In 2003, Reba was even nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance on the show. She's also been on Broadway, starring in a 2001 revival of "Annie Get Your Gun." Keep reading for more...

