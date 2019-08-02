ICYMI: The week in music for July 28- Aug. 3, 2019

A$AP Rocky testifies at assault trial, released from custody in Sweden

A$AP Rocky told a Swedish court on Aug. 1 that he acted in self defense when he became involved in a physical altercation with another man in Stockholm in late June. The rapper, who's been jailed since early July, testified at his assault trial that Mustafa Jafari, 19, was following him and refused to leave him alone. "We pleaded and we begged and we said, 'Look man, we don't want to fight y'all. We don't want any more problems. We don't want to go to jail... Please stop following us,'" the Grammy nominee told the court. "After a while, my security guard started pushing [the guy] away, begging him to leave... I assumed that these guys were under the influence of some kind of drug." A$AP pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the trial and was released from custody the following the day. He's now free to leave Sweden -- at least until a verdict is handed down on Aug. 14. TMZ reports that prosecutors are asking for a six-month jail term.

RELATED: Movies about rappers