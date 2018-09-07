ICYMI: The week in music for Sept. 2-8

Carrie Underwood on country radio: Women don't get same opportunities

Carrie Underwood wants more women on country music radio. "Even when I was growing up, I wished there was more women on the radio, and I had a lot more than there are today," Carrie explained on a new "Women Want to Hear Women" podcast. "I think about all the little girls that are sitting at home saying, 'I want to be a country music singer.' What do you tell them, you know? What do you do? How do you look at them and say, 'Well, just work hard, sweetie, and you can do it,' when that's probably not the case right now? I see so many girls out there busting their rear ends and so many guys out there where some new guy has a No. 1 and I'm like, 'Well, good for you, that's great, but who are you?" One way Carrie is hoping to combat this discrepancy is to take women out on the road with her when she kicks off her tour in 2019.

