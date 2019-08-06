Musicians celebrating August birthdays then and now

Some of Hollywood's biggest musicians will celebrate their birthdays in August. In celebration of these stars' special days, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at them at the beginning of their careers and checking in to see where they are now. Our list begins with the one and only Madonna, who turns 61 on Aug. 16, 2019. The Queen of Pop first emerged on the scene in the 1980s when she released several chart-topping albums, including "Madonna," "Like A Virgin" and "True Blue." Her success continued into the '90s and 2000s with the release of "Ray of Light" and "Confessions on a Dance Floor" and her Golden Globe-winning performance in "Evita." Keep reading to see what she's up to today!

