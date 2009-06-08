NEW YORK (AP) -- Natalie Cole is preparing for her comeback performance less than a month after a successful kidney transplant.

The Grammy-winning singer says she'll perform Sept. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The 59-year-old had the surgery in Los Angeles last month. She had been scheduled to start a tour on June 5; those dates are being rescheduled.

Cole is also thanking fans for their support. Her sister Carole Cole died on May 19, the same day the singer had her surgery.

Cole says she's in the midst of sorrow, but is still able to celebrate her "new lease on life."

On the Net:

http://www.nataliecole.com.