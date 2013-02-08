Nautical but Nice: Gaultier opens Rotterdam show
PARIS (AP) — Paris fashion's enfant terrible, Jean Paul Gaultier— whose design signatures include the nautical stripe — has inaugurated his first international exhibit in the Netherlands.
The "Fashion world of Jean Paul Gaultier" at Rotterdam's Kunsthal gallery traces about 35 years of the designer's avant-garde creations including loans from Madonna — whose post-feminist conical bra is now the stuff of fashion legend.
More than 140 original creations, from the 60-year-old Gaultier's haute couture line to his ready-to-wear, also include movie costumes loaned from Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.
Though Rotterdam is far from Paris, Gaultier brought it a little nearer to his home by decorating a Thalys train with his famed nautical stripes that links the French capital with Rotterdam.
The exhibit opens to the public Sunday and runs until May 12.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 10, 2019 These couples got engaged but never made it to the altar