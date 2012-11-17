Nick Cannon: I Change Diapers More Than Mariah Carey

UsWeekly

Is Mariah Carey too much of a diva to change her children's diapers?

During an interview on "Anderson Live" Tuesday, Nick Cannon described what a typical day is like at home with wife Carey and their 18-month-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

"The kids run the house. We just running and chasing after them," Cannon, 32, told Anderson Cooper. "My wife is being the diva that she is. I'm trying to keep up with them."

And when it comes time to change the twin's diapers, Cannon says the job falls on him.

"We all do it but for some reason, I get that duty a little bit more," the America's Got Talent host said. "I'm not scared of it. I go in, I put the gloves on."

Cooper also asked Cannon to share his thoughts on his wife's feud with her fellow "American Idol" judge Nicki Minaj in early October.

"I was a little disappointed with the producers, because that's not what 'American Idol' is about," Cannon said about how the feud "magically" appeared on TMZ. "I felt like they fed off it a little bit."

"My wife is the classiest and strongest woman I've ever met, so she's handling it the way she's supposed to handle it."

