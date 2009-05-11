Nick Cannon to Eminem: Don't rap about my wife!

Cannon slams Eminem for dishing about Mariah Carey on his new tune "Bagpipes From Baghdad." The song includes lyrics like, "I want another crack at ya," and, "Nick Cannon better back ... up. I'm not playing, I want her back, you punk."

(Eminem has said he dated Carey for about six months in 2001.)

Cannon blogged: "I felt sorry for him because he must really be stuck in the past. Not only has his music not evolved, but also homeboy is still obsessed with my wife, the same female that wouldn't let him get to second base from eight years ago.

"What type of grown...man lies about getting with a chick? Only Slim Lamey! LOL!" Cannon added.

Cannon and Carey just celebrated their one-year anniversary in Las Vegas. The two eloped to the Bahamas in April 2008.

"To all the people who thought this wouldn't work out, this is going to last forever," Cannon recently said. "She is my soulmate. Here's to many, many years together."

