With a new album out and a summer tour underway, Nick Lachey is a very busy man. But the 98 Degrees singer tells Us Weekly he'll be making sure to spend some quality time with his family on Sunday, June 16, to celebrate his very first Father's Day.

"I'll be here in NYC," Lachey, dad to 9-month-old son Camden with wife Vanessa Lachey, shared with Us at the Sing Your Way to Father's Day event at Toys 'R' Us in New York City on June 12. "We have a show in Brooklyn that night so he'll be here with me and my wife. I'm sure she's got something up her sleeve, but I'm the last to know."

For Mother's Day, Lachey, 39, made the day special for his wife by taking her to brunch and giving her "a little gift." "I'm just glad we all got to spend Mother's Day together," he explained, "and now we get to spend Father's Day together."

What kind of gift does he expect to receive on Sunday?

"We always do what we feel is appropriate," Lachey told Us. "So I didn't go crazy and I don't think she will either. It means more to us to get something meaningful, and the most important thing is being able to spend it with Camden."

Speaking of Camden, Lachey said his mini-me has started teething.

"He's got his first four teeth . . . he's got two top teeth and two bottom teeth," Lachey, who recently released the album A Father's Lullaby, shared. "We've got a bunch of teething rings and toys . . . but he'll chew on anything. It's that age where anything goes in the mouth. He chews on mine and Vanessa's fingers -- anything he gets his hands on goes in the mouth."

Are he and his wife of nearly two years planning to have more children? "Oh God, I'm so busy right now, so we'll have to see," he said. "We'll see. I'm so busy with the tour and show."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nick Lachey: How He'll Celebrate His First Father's Day