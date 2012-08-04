Nicole Kidman said "g'day" to London last week.

After a notably scarce couple months, the Oscar-winning actress, 45, was out and about in the British capitol for the Olympics for a work commitment: the "Paperboy" star is the spokeswoman for OMEGA Watches, the official time keeper for the Summer Games.

Sharing pics with fans on her official Facebook page, Kidman was in the stands for last Friday's incredible opening ceremony -- and was just as awestruck as the billions of other fans watching worldwide. "At the Olympics with Omega! Amazing!!" the Australian star wrote beneath one photo, in which she gives her trademark serene smile inside the stadium.

In another pic, Kidman is more animated by a particularly impressive moment in the spectacle. "Wow!" she writes, captioning a photo in which her jaw drops. The stunning actress wears her strawberry blonde locks up and appears to be wearing a white blazer.

It's safe to assume that Kidman (now happily married to singer Keith Urban with young daughters, Sunday, 4, and Faith, 19 months) is having a happier summer than ex-husband Tom Cruise, who quickly settled his divorce with Katie Holmes in mid-July.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly last month that Kidman gave secret pep talks to Holmes, 33, as she steeled herself to file for divorce from Cruise, 50, after five years of marriage.

"She knows what it's like in that freaky house," an insider said. "She told Katie her life is great now and she has no regrets." Kidman and Cruise share kids Isabella, 19, and Connor, 17.

