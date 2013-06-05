Leave it to Nicole Kidman to make a potentially awkward run-in anything but. At the CMT Music Awards in Nashville June 5, Kidman and husband Keith Urban encountered Lenny Kravitz -- an ex-boyfriend of the actress -- and the reunion was a happy and gracious one.

Married since 2006, Kidman and the country crooner, both 45, ran into the rocker, 49, and photos documenting the moment suggest warm and fuzzy feelings all around -- with happy handshakes followed by hugs. Adding some cross-genre fun to the proceedings, Kravitz opened up Wednesday's show with his famous cover of "American Woman."

About two years after her headline-making divorce from Tom Cruise, the Oscar-winning actress rented Kravitz's NYC apartment in summer 2003, and the pair embarked on a romance that had ended by early 2004. Kravitz reportedly wrote his song "Lady" about the Australian star. These days, Kidman and Urban remain in wedded bliss, and share daughters Sunday, nearly 4, and Faith, 2.

On the purple carpet before the show, Kidman dished to Us Weekly about her look for the night: "Dior shoes, Dior dress," the star said. "My two year old chose these shoes because they look sort of like toys - these shoes!"

And Kidman loves living in Nashville, too, she gushed. "It suits me!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Hug, Hang Out With Her Ex Lenny Kravitz at CMTs