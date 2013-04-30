NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for April 22-28. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 17.33 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 15.1 million.

3. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 14.22 million.

4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 14.15 million.

5. "Dancing with the Stars," ABC, 13.77 million.

6. "Person of Interest," CBS, 13.22 million.

7. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.78 million.

8. "Dancing With the Stars Results," ABC, 12.65 million.

9. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 12.46 million.

10. "Castle," ABC, 11.76 million.

11. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.74 million.

12. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 11.4 million.

13. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 11.32 million.

14. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.46 million.

15. "Survivor: Caramoan," CBS, 10.31 million.

16. "Elementary," CBS, 10.07 million.

17. "Duck Dynasty," A&E, 9.63 million.

18. "Body of Proof," ABC, 9.35 million.

19. "The Amazing Race 22," CBS, 9.32 million.

20. "Undercover Boss," CBS, 9.16 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal. A&E is owned by the A&E Television Networks.