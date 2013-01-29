Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 21-27. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 16.07 million.

2. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 15.65 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 12.86 million.

4. Pro Football: Pro Bowl, NBC, 12.16 million.

5. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 11.93 million.

6. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 11.84 million.

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.65 million.

8. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 11.56 million.

9. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 11.49 million.

10. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 11.46 million.

11. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 10.89 million.

12. "Modern Family," ABC, 10.83.

13. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), 10.5 million.

14. "The Mentalist," CBS, 10.49 million.

15. "The Following," Fox, 10.42 million.

16. "How I Met Your Mother," CBS, 10.07 million.

17. "Person of Interest," CBS, 10.01 million.

18. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.85 million.

19. "The Good Wife," CBS, 9.35 million.

20. "Pro Bowl Pre Game," NBC, 9.26 million.

