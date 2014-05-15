Blonde beauty!

Nina Dobrev debuted a new hair color on May 15, at the CW Upfronts in New York.

Gone was the dark brown color the "Vampire Diaries" star is known for, and in were dramatic blonde ombre highlights. Loose, textured waves showed off her new color.

Dobrev, 25, kept the rest of her look neutral as well. "The Degrassi: The Next Generation" alumna wore a plunging neckline, embellished blazer and a skirt by Alberta Ferretti, paired with strappy gold Louboutin heels.

To keep her locks luxurious and healthy, Dobrev relies on the right styling products -- and styles. "Use all kinds of hair masks and try not to style it when you don't need to," she told Teen Vogue. "You can put a braid in it, or if you're not sure how to create a braid, go to a braid bar and get one. It's much better for your hair than running it through irons and heat all the time."

