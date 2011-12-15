The holidays can wreak havoc on anyone's waistline -- unless that person is Nina Dobrev.

When Us Weekly caught up with the 22-year-old Vampire Diaries star at the Ripple Effect charity dinner benefitting The Water Project in L.A. Saturday, Dobrev revealed her healthy motto: "It's all about balance."

"I love to do yoga," the Canadian actress said. "I love to indulge and eat yummy things, but then I go to yoga and exercise."

Dobrev admitted that she finds it hard to resist her favorite holiday fare, which includes turkey and brownies.

"I just did a fitting for my People's Choice Awards dress and as they were altering it to fit me. I was like, 'Take a couple of those pins out a few inches -- leave a little room for the food!'" Dobrev joked.

When she isn't noshing on her favorite holiday treats, Dobrev uses her Vitamix blender to make healthy shakes. "They're delicious!" raved Ian Somerhalder's girlfriend. "They're really, really good. and it's healthy but it's still a snack."

