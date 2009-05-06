NEW YORK (AP) --

Police in New York City say Kiefer Sutherland is expected to turn himself in for questioning about a fashion designer's claim that the actor head-butted him at a nightclub.

The star of Fox television's "24" could be charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident early Tuesday. He's expected to turn himself in on Thursday to talk with police.

Jack McCollough of the Proenza Schouler fashion house claims Sutherland attacked him after an argument, leaving him with a cut on his face. Actress Brooke Shields may also be questioned as a witness.

Sutherland was released from a Glendale, Calif., jail last year after serving 48 days on a drunken driving charge.

Several calls to representatives for Sutherland, McCollough and Shields haven't been returned.