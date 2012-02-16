When it comes to bets, Octavia Spencer is in it to win it, even if it means shedding her clothes!

"I went streaking after Obama was elected! I had to pay off a bet!," the 39-year-old breakout star told Us Weekly at the USA & the Moth event in West Hollywood Wednesday.

PHOTOS: See Octavia Spencer and more stars at the 2012 SAG Awards

When asked if the Help actress, who received an Oscar nom for Best Supporting Actress, could see history repeating itself come February 26 if she wins big at the Academy Awards, Spencer considered her options.

"Well, if a good-looking guy is attached and he wants us to streak together…late at night...where there are no people…that's about the most streaking I have left in me!" she laughed to Us.

PHOTOS: Oscar nominees then and now

Speaking of guys, Spencer revealed to Us who will be on her arm at the big kahuna of awards season -- Tate Taylor, the director of The Help!

PHOTOS: How the stars get red carpet ready

"He wasn't nominated and I was sad about that, but he's been with me since the beginning of my career," Spencer, who brought her BFF Joshua Hopkins to the SAGs, told Us. "He's responsible for the success of the film so I couldn't think of anyone better I want to share that moment with than him! I am so excited."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly