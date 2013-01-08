Billboard -- OneRepublic announced on Tuesday they'll release their third studio album, "Native," on March 26. Lead single "If I Lose Myself" is the first taste from the much anticipated set from the group, their first since 2009's "Waking Up."

Last month, frontman Ryan Tedder said the new album represented a fresh start for the Colorado-based pop-rock band.

"We're stoked to actually have this thing come out because we haven't put out an album in three years now and frankly I don't really want to do that again," Tedder told Billboard. "I think the world's changed, musically and that's like the worst thing you can do as an artist today is to just disappear for three years. To just go away."

To pick new single "If I Lose Myself," which they performed on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," the band had everyone from neighbors to friends -- as well as record execs -- listen to the album.

"Fortunately everyone came to the same conclusion about what should be the lead single," Tedder said.

Since forming in 2002, OneRepublic has released two studio albums. Their 2007 debut, "Dreaming Out Loud," reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and the followup, 2009's "Waking Up," which topped out at No. 21.

While "Waking Up" sold about half as much as "Dreaming" (562,000 to 1.1 million, according to Nielsen SoundScan), the sophomore set enjoyed a long shelf life and produced four sturdy singles. On the Hot 100, "All the Right Moves" (No. 18), "Good Life" (No. 8), "Secrets" (No. 21) and "Feel Again" (No. 36) all performed well.

While OneRepublic was charting hits from the second album, Tedder was scoring hits on the Hot 100 as a producer/songwriter: With Gavin DeGraw's "Not Over You" (No. 18), Adele's "Rumour Has It" (No. 16), B.o.B's "So Good" (No. 11) among others. A year ago, Tedder won his first Grammy, for album of the year, for his work on Adele's "21," the biggest selling album of the past two years.

Additional reporting by Keith Caulfield.

Related article on Billboard.com:

OneRepublic to Debut 'If I Lose Myself' on New Year's Eve

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com