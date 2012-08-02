The many looks of Oprah Winfrey!

Currently filming Lee Daniels' The Butler in New Orleans, La., the talk show titan, 58, took a break from her role as Gloria Gaines to take fans behind the scenes of her on-screen beauty prep.

"Me and my 'girls' in the makeup trailer," a bespectacled, makeup-free Winfrey wrote on her Instagram page, posting a pic of her gesturing to the seven wigs she uses to get into character.

The OWN network CEO -- whose movie role comes 14 years after her turn in Beloved -- is also talking and showing hair in the September makeover issue of her O magazine.

On stands August 7, Winfrey's O cover will feature the star wearing her hair "in its natural state." She'll also detail some of her most memorable beauty blunders, while giving her readers tips on how to avoid their own.

"I wanted to wear [my hair] close-cropped a la Camille Cosby but her husband, Bill, convinced me otherwise,'" Winfrey recalls in the issue. "'Don't do it,' he said. 'You've got the wrong head shape and you'll disappoint yourself.' I took his advice."

As she shows off her own 'do, Winfrey advocates for summer makeovers in any form. "I even notice a change in my dogs when they get their summer cuts: they're friskier and livelier, feeling more themselves once the weight of the hair is released," she says.

