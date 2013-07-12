Paris Hilton put her pedal to the metal -- and she got caught. The socialite and reality star, 32, was pulled over for speeding in a residential neighborhood in Malibu on Thursday, July 11. According to TMZ, Hilton was ticketed for driving 42 mph in a 24 mph zone.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer didn't seem fazed by the incident, however, as she dished about her upcoming work commitments via Twitter later that afternoon. "Fun at Robin Antin's house learning some sexy dance moves for my new music video," she wrote. "Love Robin. She is so talented, beautiful and sweet."

Hilton then tweeted the Pussycat Dolls founder directly, writing, "Had so much fun with you today! You are so creative and inspiring to be around."

When Hilton arrived home, she accidentally flashed her butt when her dress got caught in the wind.

The famous blonde -- who makes a cameo in director Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring -- ended her day on a positive note. "I love sleeping at my beach house. So relaxing hearing the waves from my window," Hilton tweeted. "I sleep so well here and have the best dreams. I love Malibu."

Hilton has been hard at work on her still-untitled sophomore album, a follow-up to 2006's underperforming Paris. "Lil Wayne and some other surprise guests will be on the album, and it's going to be so sick," she recently told The Daily Beast. "It's an electropop album with some dance-y songs."

