Paris Jackson suicide attempt confirmed

Debbie Rowe has confirmed exclusively to Entertainment Tonight that Paris Jackson tried to commit suicide and is currently in a Los Angeles hospital.

She was rushed to the hospital with cuts on her wrist in the early morning hours. Rowe tells ET that Jackson has had "a lot going on [lately]."

A source close to the family tells ET exclusively that the reason Paris attempted suicide is because she wasn't allowed to go to a Marilyn Manson concert. The rocker is set to play Gibson Amphitheater with Alice Cooper on June 6.

LA County Fire confirms to ET that they received a 911 call for an overdose at 1:15 a.m. and one person was transported to hospital.

10 hours ago, Jackson Tweeted, "yesterday , all my troubles seemed so far away ... now it looks as though they're here to stay."

This month was already set to be a tough one for Paris as June 25 marks the fourth anniversary of Michael Jackson's passing.

