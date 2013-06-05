Paris Jackson suicide attempt confirmed
paris jackson michael jackson suicide attempt hospitalized
Debbie Rowe has confirmed exclusively to Entertainment Tonight that Paris Jackson tried to commit suicide and is currently in a Los Angeles hospital.
RELATED: Inside Debbie & Paris' emotional reunion
She was rushed to the hospital with cuts on her wrist in the early morning hours. Rowe tells ET that Jackson has had "a lot going on [lately]."
A source close to the family tells ET exclusively that the reason Paris attempted suicide is because she wasn't allowed to go to a Marilyn Manson concert. The rocker is set to play Gibson Amphitheater with Alice Cooper on June 6.
RELATED: Paris Jackson offers advice to other child stars
LA County Fire confirms to ET that they received a 911 call for an overdose at 1:15 a.m. and one person was transported to hospital.
10 hours ago, Jackson Tweeted, "yesterday , all my troubles seemed so far away ... now it looks as though they're here to stay."
This month was already set to be a tough one for Paris as June 25 marks the fourth anniversary of Michael Jackson's passing.
Keep clicking to see more pics of Paris Jackson ...
paris jackson michael jackson suicide attempt hospitalized
Debbie Rowe has confirmed exclusively to Entertainment Tonight that Paris Jackson tried to commit suicide and is currently in a Los Angeles hospital.
RELATED: Inside Debbie & Paris' emotional reunion
She was rushed to the hospital with cuts on her wrist in the early morning hours. Rowe tells ET that Jackson has had "a lot going on [lately]."
A source close to the family tells ET exclusively that the reason Paris attempted suicide is because she wasn't allowed to go to a Marilyn Manson concert. The rocker is set to play Gibson Amphitheater with Alice Cooper on June 6.
RELATED: Paris Jackson offers advice to other child stars
LA County Fire confirms to ET that they received a 911 call for an overdose at 1:15 a.m. and one person was transported to hospital.
10 hours ago, Jackson Tweeted, "yesterday , all my troubles seemed so far away ... now it looks as though they're here to stay."
This month was already set to be a tough one for Paris as June 25 marks the fourth anniversary of Michael Jackson's passing.
Keep clicking to see more pics of Paris Jackson ...