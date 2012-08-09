When Snooki welcomes her son, Lorenzo, in September, her baby's birth will be totally Jersey-fied thanks to the reality star's pal, Pauly D.

"I'm gonna be there when the baby's born, she wants me in the room," Pauly D (real name: Paul DelVecchio) confirmed on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Bravo August 5.

Uncle Pauly intends to teach Snooki and fiance Jionni LaValle's son a thing or two about spinning -- when he's old enough. "I'm gonna babysit and teach him how to DJ!" enthused Pauly.

Filming the sixth season of MTV's Jersey Shore while pregnant earlier this summer, Snooki (real name: Nicole Polizzi) says being an expectant mother has mellowed her out -- and even improved her relationship with her Shore pals.

"Me and Jenni got closer, just because I'm not going crazy all the time, so she's not getting annoyed with me," Snooki admitted to Us Weekly of her bond with BFF JWoww, with whom she stars on an MTV spinoff. "I'm kind of the responsible one!"

Snooki is eager to defy the haters who question her maternal instincts. "I can't wait to meet my kid!" she has said. "Everyone will be surprised to see a different side of me. I'm loving, caring, sensitive, protective and very maternal, no matter what people might think."

