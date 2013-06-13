Penelope Cruz won't be following in the footsteps of former Bond girls Halle Berry and Denise Richards, a production source tells Us Weekly exclusively. "Penelope is not in talks to be a Bond girl in a James Bond movie," the insider says. "The stories are totally false."

The casting rumors began June 2 when Yahoo UK reported that the 39-year-old Academy Award winner was in negotiations to film the 24th installment of the James Bond series next summer. Sources told the website that producers "had tried to get Penelope before, but she has never been available because of other commitments."

PHOTOS: Stars on set

(The most recent James Bond film, Skyfall, premiered in October 2012 and has grossed more than $300 million worldwide. It starred Cruz's husband, Javier Bardem, as well as Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Berenice Marlohe.)

PHOTOS: '90s actresses -- hotter then or now?

Though the Spanish star won't be the next Bond girl, Cruz is no stranger to big movie franchises. In 2011, she starred opposite Johnny Depp in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. She next appears in The Counselor (in theaters Oct. 25) with Bardem, Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt and Cameron Diaz.

PHOTOS: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem fawn over baby Leo

The actress, who has a 2-year-old son named Leo, is currently pregnant with her second child.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Penelope Cruz "Is Not in Talks to Be a Bond Girl"