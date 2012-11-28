LIMA, Peru (AP) — World War II was still raging when Maruja Venegas began broadcasting a show for Peru's children.

Sixty-eight years later, her "Radio Club Infantil" is still on the air, and Guinness World Records says the 97-year-old woman is the globe's longest-running radio personality.

Venegas was a popular announcer on music programs when she launched the show on Dec. 18, 1944, at the request of government officials. The show was so popular in the 1950s that it drew Peru's top singers and performers.

Venegas now broadcasts from home by telephone, filling a half-hour slot each Sunday.

And she does it without pay, as she always has through the decades.