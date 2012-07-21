Big sister Honor Warren is growing up!

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's eldest daughter went on her first bike ride on Friday. The proud dad tweeted an adorable Instagram photo of Honor, 4, riding a pink bike with training wheels.

PHOTOS: Celeb moms on the go

"First bike ride!" he wrote. "Rad helmet." Honor, who was concentrating on pedaling in the photo, styled a blue helmet with a unicorn on the side. Her cute ride also featured a little basket in the front and flower on the handlebars.

PHOTOS: Jessica's chic maternity style

Alba and Warren, who married in May 2008, are also parents to daughter Haven, 11 months. The 31-year-old actress showed off her hot post-baby bikini bod in an orange two-piece last week while on vacation in Amalfi, Italy. The mother-of-two enjoyed some fun in the sun with her girls at her hotel's pool.

PHOTOS: Look back at Jessica's first pregnancy

"I don't eat a lot of processed foods. I never eat fast food and I don't eat or drink high-sugar, processed anything," Alba told Us Weekly in May. "I stick to mostly organic foods -- lots of vegetables and fruit."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Aww! Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor, 4, Learns How to Ride a Bike