Meet Grammy-winning star Anthony Hamilton's newest prince!

Us Weekly has the first photo of the "Comin' Where I'm From" crooner, 41, and wife Tasha's third son together, Princeton Harris. The couple welcomed their little one, who weighed in at 8lbs 7 oz. on June 4.

"God is awesome!" he tweeted on June 5. "Thank you for your prayers. Our son was born handsome & healthy yesterday!!"

The couple are already parents to twin boys Aaron Michael and Nolan Anthony, 20 months. Hamilton also has sons Anthony Jr, 22, Romeiro, 20, and Tristen, 14.

Hamilton won the Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance award for his collaboration with Al Green on "You've Got The Love I Need" at the 2009 Grammys. He has been nominated for three Grammys since.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Meet Anthony Hamilton's Sixth Son, Princeton Harris!