Adele is back to work. The 23-year-old singer underwent throat surgery late last month, but in a photo tweeted Wednesday, she let fans know she is "back on the grind!" (Doctors performed microsurgery to repair recurrent bleeding in her vocal cords from a benign polyp. She's expected to make a full recovery.)

"Hair and makeup did," she quipped, holding up her hands in the picture to showcase her slim, flawless face. "Merry Christmas!"

A source tells Us Weekly the Grammy winner is "in a great place at the moment. ... She recently started some basic vocal training [but] she's taking it slowly."

"She has time off in her schedule for much of the first quarter of 2012," the source adds. "Depending on how her voice builds back up, [she might go] to this medical vocal academy in Seoul. It sounds extreme, but she wouldn't be the first artist to go there after removing polyps."

This Christmas, Adele is spending the holiday "with her mum," says a source. "She's not going out raving or drinking. It's going to be really quiet."

Although some have speculated Adele will perform at the 2012 Grammys in February, a source says she "wants to keep a low profile. ... She's hoping the first half of next year can be pretty low-key: no concerts, TV shows, magazine interviews, music or anything like that. As she puts it, she wants to just take it easy and enjoy a well-deserved break, with no pressure to record or perform."

