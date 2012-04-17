PICS: Topless Rihanna Frolics Underneath Hawaiian Waterfall

Reported by UsWeekly

Is Rihanna auditioning for "Girls Gone Wild"?

The "Where Have You Been" singer, 24, shared a handful of racy pictures from her Hawaiian vacation via Facebook earlier in April. In one image, the naughty star flings off her white bikini top while standing underneath a waterfall. She does, however, remember to cover her breasts with her right hand.

Other sexy images include the singer playing with the strings of her bikini bottoms on the beach, descending into a shark tank and posing in front of the pool.

