PICTURE: Alessandra Ambrosio Models $2.5 Million Bra at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Like Miranda Kerr and Adriana Lima before her, Alessandra Ambrosio finally got to close the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City Nov. 7 -- and the Brazilian beauty did so while wearing a $2.5 million fantasy bra.
"It feels so good to wear the bra," the 31-year-old mother of two told Us Weekly in mid-October. "There is no pressure because when I put it on, I felt so glamorous and amazing."
As if the diamond-encrusted lingerie weren't enough of a showstopper, Ambrosio also wore angel wings made to look like giant orchids. To get in shape for the event, the model -- who gave birth to her second child in May-- varied her workouts.
"I do spinning, yoga and Pilates, but my favorite that I've been doing a lot is playing volleyball on the beach," she told Us. "It tones, gives me cardio and I get a cute tan while doing it."
Ambrosio, who's been engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur since 2008, also watched what she ate. "I do a lot of kale chips -- I like those! -- and I eat almonds. When I feel like eating sweets, I go for frozen yogurt. It's so hard because I love cupcakes and cakes and everything!"
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.
