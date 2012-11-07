Like Miranda Kerr and Adriana Lima before her, Alessandra Ambrosio finally got to close the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City Nov. 7 -- and the Brazilian beauty did so while wearing a $2.5 million fantasy bra.

"It feels so good to wear the bra," the 31-year-old mother of two told Us Weekly in mid-October. "There is no pressure because when I put it on, I felt so glamorous and amazing."

As if the diamond-encrusted lingerie weren't enough of a showstopper, Ambrosio also wore angel wings made to look like giant orchids. To get in shape for the event, the model -- who gave birth to her second child in May-- varied her workouts.

"I do spinning, yoga and Pilates, but my favorite that I've been doing a lot is playing volleyball on the beach," she told Us. "It tones, gives me cardio and I get a cute tan while doing it."

Ambrosio, who's been engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur since 2008, also watched what she ate. "I do a lot of kale chips -- I like those! -- and I eat almonds. When I feel like eating sweets, I go for frozen yogurt. It's so hard because I love cupcakes and cakes and everything!"

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

