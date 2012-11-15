Elizabeth Banks officially has her hands full!

Welcoming Felix, 20 months, via surrogate in March 2011, the "Hunger Games" actress revealed this week that she and her husband recently became second-time parents to a baby boy named Magnus, also born via gestational surrogate.

Stepping out on Thursday for the first time since revealing her big news Nov. 14, the no doubt sleep-deprived mama looked effortlessly chic as she ran errands, doting on eldest son Felix at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles. Casually dressed in red pants, tan sweater and cap, Banks, 38, sipped an iced coffee as she and Felix shopped.

"As 2012 winds down and Thanksgiving approaches, I have much for which to be thankful -- personal, professional and Presidential," Banks wrote on her website when announcing her family's happy news. "However, nothing can match the joy and excitement my husband and I felt when we recently welcomed our second baby boy, Magnus Mitchell Handelman. Magnus joins older brother Felix, thus commencing a decade or more of close hand-to-hand combat."

Maintaining a close relationship with the surrogate who carried Felix, Banks will likely need all the extra babysitting help she can get as her sons grow.

Now, "I ... turn my attention to managing two boys under two," the actress says. "For which I am thankful. And all their poop. For which I am less thankful. Wish me luck."

Banks -- who also appears in "Pitch Perfect" -- married author Handelman, her college boyfriend, in 2003.

