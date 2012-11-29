They gotta hold on to what they got.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, his wife of 23 years, stepped out in NYC on Thursday, Nov. 29. Holding hands, the Red Bank, NJ-based rocker couple smiled broadly for the cameras while doing a little shopping together.

PHOTOS: Rock star romances

It will no doubt be a challenging holiday season for the parents, whose eldest daughter Stephanie Bongiovi had a shocking scare exactly two weeks ago. The Hamilton College sophomore suffered a heroin overdose on Nov. 14 but avoided misdemeanor charges after authorities discovered illegal substances in her dorm room; her college pal Ian S. Grant was also initially arrested before police dropped all charges due to a recently amended state law.

PHOTOS: Shocking meltdowns

"This tragedy was something that I had to face too so we'll get through it," the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer, 50, told Fox 11 on Nov. 20 in his first comments about the incident. "And people's warm wishes for my family and I have been really reassuring. So, we're good."

PHOTOS: How stars are expressing their thanks and celebrating the holiday

He and Hurley "tried to keep his kids' upbringing as normal as possible," a source recently told Us. (The couple are also parents to kids Jesse, Romeo and Jacob.)

"This was a very sad shock," adds the source.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Jon Bon Jovi, Wife All Smiles Two Weeks After Daughter's Overdose