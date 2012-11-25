They've got spirit, yes they do!

Kate Middleton and Prince William showed their true colors in matching red outfits on Saturday, Nov. 24, when they attended the Autumn International rugby game between Wales and New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. The royal couple was there to cheer on the Welsh Red Dragons and to greet former players at a pre-game reception for the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, an organization that supports severely injured athletes and their families. (Will became a patron of the Trust in May.)

Middleton, effortlessly elegant in a ruby-colored LK Bennett coat, grinned widely as she and her husband, clad in a dark suit and red-striped tie, made their way around the room and chatted with their fellow rugby fans. At one point during the event, Middleton shared a hearty laugh with a young man who had been paralyzed during a rugby game.

This isn't the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 30, have shown their support for local sports teams. The two, along with Will's younger brother, Prince Harry, were fixtures in the stands at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. And when Great Britain won gold in track cycling, they jumped up, cheered, and -- in a rare moment of unguarded affection -- embraced each other amid the crowd.

Friday's sporting event had a less favorable outcome for the Brits, as New Zealand walked away with the victory after beating Wales 33 to 10.

