The night Twilight fans have been waiting for is finally here.

On Monday, Nov. 12, Twihards stormed the Nokia Theater at LA Live to watch their favorite stars walk the red carpet at the world premiere of Breaking Dawn - Part 2, the final installment in the Twilight Saga. The most anticipated moment of the big event? The arrival of the film's on- and offscreen lovebirds, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Stewart, 22, trailed behind Pattinson, 26, as they made their way to the front of the theater, stopping to sign autographs for their thousands of fans. With her brunette locks swept to the side in gorgeous, cascading curls, the actress looked super glam in a nude, lace and chiffon strapless gown by Zuhair Murad; her beau dazzled in a dapper, dark-green suit. At one point, the two stopped to pose for a photo together, and Stewart affectionately rubbed Pattinson’s back.

The Twilight twosome have been making the rounds recently to promote the final installment of the franchise but have been typically tight-lipped regarding the on-again status of their relationship.

Appearing separately on the Today show last week -- one day apart -- both stars dodged questions from host Savannah Guthrie about their reconciliation following Stewart's July fling with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

"I'm going to just let people watch whatever little movie they think our lives are," the actress said, averting her eyes. "Keep 'em guessing, I always say."

Pattinson's response was similarly vague. "I want to ask, because we get asked it all the time. Who is actually asking?" he pressed Guthrie politely. "Is it in your contract?"

In any case, the couple's appearance on the red carpet Monday night should answer any lingering questions about their romance.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Wow at Breaking Dawn - Part 2 Premiere