Lauren Conrad has a serious case of puppy love.

The former Hills star, 26, recently paid a visit to an animal shelter, where she met and fell for an adorable golden-haired little puppy. Unable to resist the pooch's considerable charms, Conrad adopted him and took him home to meet her other rescue dog, 4-year-old Lab mix Chloe.

"Never go to the animal shelter 'just to look,'" she shared on Instagram. "It never ends that way."

Having recently returned from a book tour to promote her latest novel, Starstruck, and her new style tome, Lauren Conrad Beauty, the Paper Crown designer now has more time at home to spend with Chloe and the new pup, whom she named Fitz. And it seems all three are getting along famously.

"All I want to do is take pictures of this little cutie," Conrad wrote alongside a snapshot of Fitz looking into the camera.

Other photos show the pup half-buried in a pile of laundry, curled up in a doggy bed with Chloe, and asleep in someone's lap.

"Our new paper crown intern sure is lazy," Conrad joked of the newest four-legged addition to her family.

