The law may not be on Lindsay Lohan's side, but the Liz & Dick star still has a supporter in The Wanted's Jay McGuiness.

Opening for Justin Bieber Nov. 29 at New York City's Madison Square Garden with his band, McGuiness showed his support for the troubled actress, 26, by wearing a homemade "Free Lindsay" t-shirt just hours after she was arrested and charged with assault.

Taken into custody in the wee hours of Nov. 29, Lohan was charged with assaulting a female clubgoer at NYC's Avenue. Prior to the incident, Lohan -- who an eyewitness says was "drinking a ton" at Avenue -- took in Bieber and The Wanted's concert at MSG along with sister Ali, 18.

Mark Heller, an attorney for Lohan, disputes claims that drugs and alcohol played a role in the nightclub brawl. "I can tell you when I was with her this morning, she was in great condition," Heller told E! News of his client. "She was certainly not intoxicated, certainly not under the influence of drugs. She was clear [and] lucid, her eyes were clear. No alcohol involvement whatsoever on this occasion."

VIDEO: Lindsay's Liz & Dick costar calls her Elizabeth Taylor reincarnated

Also on Thursday, the star was charged with three crimes in Santa Monica, Calif., all stemming from her June car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway. (Following the crash, she lied to emergency responders and told them she hadn't been driving.)

The actress -- still on probation for a 2011 jewelry theft -- was charged with obstructing an officer, providing false information and reckless driving.

