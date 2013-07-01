Pierce Brosnan and family are mourning the heartbreaking death of his 41-year-old daughter, Charlotte, who died last Friday of ovarian cancer. "On June 28 at 2pm my darling daughter Charlotte Emily passed on to eternal life having succumbed to ovarian cancer," the Irish actor, 61, tells Us Weekly in a statement. "She was surrounded by her husband Alex, her children Isabella and Lucas and her brothers Christopher and Sean."

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2013

London-based Charlotte and husband Alex Smith shared daughter Isabella, 14, and son Lucas, 8.

Continued her grieving father: "Charlotte fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity. Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl. We pray for her and that the cure for this wretched disease will be close at hand soon. We thank everyone for their heartfelt condolences."

PHOTOS: Stars who've battled cancer

Brosnan was married to Charlotte's mother, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, from 1980 until her death -- also from ovarian cancer -- in 1991.

PHOTOS: Famous fathers and their kids

He adopted Charlotte and her brother, Christopher, in 1986.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pierce Brosnan's Daughter Charlotte Dies of Ovarian Cancer at 41