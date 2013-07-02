NEW YORK (AP) — Pierce Brosnan's daughter has died from ovarian cancer, his publicist confirms.

Charlotte was 41 years old when she passed away in London on June 28, after battling the disease for three years.

Brosnan's first wife Cassandra Harris, Charlotte's mother, also died from ovarian cancer in 1991. Harris' mother died from the disease as well.

People.com was first to report the story. In a statement to People, Brosnan said his daughter "fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity." He went on to say "we pray for her and that the cure for this wretched disease will be close at hand soon."

Cassandra is survived by a husband, Alex Smith, 14-year-old daughter, Isabella, and 8-year old son, Lucas.